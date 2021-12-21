Porn star applauds Billie Eilish’s comments on damaging effects of adult films on children
‘As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,’ singer says in recent interview
A retired porn star has backed Billie Eilish’s comments on the ill-effects of adult films on young children.
Eilish said on 13 December that watching violent or abusive porn as a child “destroyed” her brain and adversely impacted her perception of sex and what she “was supposed to be attracted to.”
The “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that she began watching porn when she was about 11, and that she feels “extremely devastated” she was “exposed to so much porn” early on in life. “It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive,” Eilish added.
Eilish added: “As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace.”
In an interview with TMZ on Monday (20 December), retired porn star Randy Spears applauded the 20-year-old’s comments on the lasting damage that hardcore porn can inflict on children.
“When we’re that young, our brains don’t have the capacity to digest [hardcore porn],” Spears said. “Who in their right mind would want their 7-year-old [daughter or son] to be watching some woman with seven guys? It’s pretty despicable stuff.”
“If your brain is still growing and you have very little life experience as an adult and you’re trying to digest that and make sense of that, I could see exactly how she could feel that way,” he added.
Spears also said that Eilish had a “lot of guts” to openly discuss this issue. “I applaud her for it. Maybe it will do some good, somewhere down the line,” he added.
