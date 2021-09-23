Billie Eilish has called for an end to speculation over her sexuality, saying that it is no one “else’s business”.

The 19-year-old singer faced criticism earlier this year after social media users accused her of “queerbaiting” by hinting that she may be part of the LGBTQ+ community as a way of marketing her new single, “Lost Cause”.

Eilish had posted behind-the-scenes photographs from the music video, which featured her dancing with a group of girls, to Instagram with the caption: “I love girls.”

In a new interview with Elle, Eilish discussed the scrutiny she faces online, including over who she dates and “my sexuality”.

“Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right?” she said. “No. Where’s that energy with men?”

She continued: “I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’

“All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul.”

Eilish was defended at the time by her fans, who accused her critics of trying to “force” Eilish to identify her sexuality publicly.

Others pointed out that the queerbaiting accusations suggested that neither Eilish nor anyone else could tell their female friends they love them.