Billie Eilish has called on people to stop being “selfish” and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 19-year-old singer made her plea in a new video interview with Vanity Fair, in which she answers the same questions every year.

In the clip shared on Tuesday (30 November), which marks the fifth year of Eilish doing the series, the singer discussed the aspect of technology that “blows her mind”.

“The vaccine, dude,” Eilish answered. “Hell f***in’ yeah.

“I really, really urge you, if you are not already vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It’s not just for you, you selfish b****. It’s for everyone around you.”

She continued: “Take care of the people around you, man. Protect your friends, protect your children, protect your grandparents, protect anyone you walk by.”

Her previous answers to the question have included face-recognition software, holograms, wireless charging and robots.

Eilish has previously called out her peers for flouting coronavirus restrictions at the height of the pandemic, saying in an Instagram video last September: “Funny how I haven’t hugged my best friends in six months and y’all are out here partying. Funny.”

In June, she joined celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and David Beckham in encouraging the G7 to donate 20 per cent of their vaccines to poorer nations.