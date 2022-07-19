Billie Eilish is encouraging her US fans to vote by offering them the chance to win a “once in a lifetime” trip to see her.

The pop star has teamed up with the non-profit voter registration organisation HeadCount, to incentivise young people to vote in the forthcoming November US midterms.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said in a statement.

“With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

To be in with a chance to win, fans can check their voting status at HeadCount.org/Billie or by texting “BILLIE” to 57568.

Through HeadCount, fans are then able to check their registration status, register to vote in the elections, and enter Eilish’s competition.

The prize includes tickets to see the “bad guy” singer at her shows in Australia (Sep 10) and New Zealand (Sep 13) as part of her Happier Than Ever world tour. Flights, hotel and signed merch will all be included for the lucky winner.

Commenting on the campaign, HeadCount Co-Founder told Billboard: “Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself.

“By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

Eilish has previously expressed her political views saying it was her “repsonbility” to use her platform. In 2020 she actively spoke out against Donald Trump and supported President Joe Biden’s campaign.