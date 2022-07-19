Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Billie Eilish offers fans chance of a ‘once in a lifetime’ trip to see her – if they vote

‘Not showing up is not an option’ she said in a statement

Megan Graye
Tuesday 19 July 2022 09:28
Comments
Billie Eilish performs at Glastonbury 2022

Billie Eilish is encouraging her US fans to vote by offering them the chance to win a “once in a lifetime” trip to see her.

The pop star has teamed up with the non-profit voter registration organisation HeadCount, to incentivise young people to vote in the forthcoming November US midterms.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said in a statement.

“With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

To be in with a chance to win, fans can check their voting status at HeadCount.org/Billie or by texting “BILLIE” to 57568.

Recommended

Through HeadCount, fans are then able to check their registration status, register to vote in the elections, and enter Eilish’s competition.

The prize includes tickets to see the “bad guy” singer at her shows in Australia (Sep 10) and New Zealand (Sep 13) as part of her Happier Than Ever world tour. Flights, hotel and signed merch will all be included for the lucky winner.

Commenting on the campaign, HeadCount Co-Founder told Billboard: “Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself.

“By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Eilish has previously expressed her political views saying it was her “repsonbility” to use her platform. In 2020 she actively spoke out against Donald Trump and supported President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in