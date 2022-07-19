Billie Eilish offers fans chance of a ‘once in a lifetime’ trip to see her – if they vote
‘Not showing up is not an option’ she said in a statement
Billie Eilish is encouraging her US fans to vote by offering them the chance to win a “once in a lifetime” trip to see her.
The pop star has teamed up with the non-profit voter registration organisation HeadCount, to incentivise young people to vote in the forthcoming November US midterms.
“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said in a statement.
“With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”
To be in with a chance to win, fans can check their voting status at HeadCount.org/Billie or by texting “BILLIE” to 57568.
Through HeadCount, fans are then able to check their registration status, register to vote in the elections, and enter Eilish’s competition.
The prize includes tickets to see the “bad guy” singer at her shows in Australia (Sep 10) and New Zealand (Sep 13) as part of her Happier Than Ever world tour. Flights, hotel and signed merch will all be included for the lucky winner.
Commenting on the campaign, HeadCount Co-Founder told Billboard: “Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself.
“By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Eilish has previously expressed her political views saying it was her “repsonbility” to use her platform. In 2020 she actively spoke out against Donald Trump and supported President Joe Biden’s campaign.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies