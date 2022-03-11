Billy Joel refuses to allow his music to be used in forthcoming Piano Man biopic

Billy Joel has reportedly refused to share the rights to his music for a forthcoming biopic based on his life.

Adam Ripp is attached to write and direct Piano Man, but Joel’s representative has confirmed that the musician is not involved with the project.

No rights to either Joel’s music, his name and likeness or his life story will be granted.

Instead, reports Variety, the life rights to Joel’s music representative from 1970 to 1972, Irwin Mazur, have been acquired. The film will follow Joel’s early career, ahead of the musician’s mainstream fame, through the eyes of Mazur.

In a statement Mazur said: “What a dream come true! These are the real-life events I witnessed first-hand that shaped Billy from a keyboard player in the local Long Island band, The Hassles, into the iconic musician, singer-songwriter, and entertainer who thrills audiences around the world, today.”

Mazur’s father owned the club where The Hassles got their first break.

“Billy Joel has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was four years old; his music is ingrained in my DNA and it’s been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man,” added Adam Ripp.

Ripp’s father Artie Ripp gave Joel his first record deal, as well as producing his debut album, 1971’s Cold Spring Harbor.