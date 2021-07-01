Biz Markie manager confirms rapper is still alive amid death rumours

New York rap icon Biz Markie is still alive, his manager has confirmed, after rumours spread on social media that the 57-year-old had died.

Jenni Izumi said the “news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true” and revealed that he is in fact “under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible”.

In a statement via Pitchfork, Izumi added that Biz’s wife and family were “touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike”.

“We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

On Twitter, journalist and author Roland S Martin criticised media outlets that reported on the false rumours.

He said he had spoken on the phone with Biz’s wife who had confirmed that the reports were incorrect, and asked fans to desist from sharing them.

“She says this is hurtful to all of his family,” he said.

Biz, real name Marcel Theo Hall, has reportedly suffered several health scares over the past few years.

He was admitted to hospital in 2020 for an illness related to Type II diabetes, and reportedly suffered a stroke.