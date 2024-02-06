Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Black Deer Festival of Americana has unveiled its first wave of artists for 2024, following the announcement that country superstar Sheryl Crow will headline this year.

The UK event, which plays host to some of the biggest names across country and Americana, is returning this year to its pituresque location at Eridge Park in Kent.

Among the artists to be added to the 2024 festival are Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, British country duo The Shires, Irish folk band Villagers, Seastick Steve, Hermanos Gutierrez, Nottingham indie band Divorce, and Irish “western noir” artist Holly Macve.

Songwriting duo Prima Queen, Texan singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett and Michele Stodart, the latter from the Mercury Prize-shortlisted band The Magic Numbers, will also be performing at the three-day event.

Tier two tickets (day and weekend) for the festval are on sale now.

The first wave of artists follow the news that Crow, the nine-time Grammy winner known for hit singles including “All I Wanna Do”, “Soak Up the Sun”, “If I Makes You Happy” and “Every Day is a Winding Road”, will perform on the park’s main stage on Saturday 15 June.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set from Crow, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her next album, Evolution, is scheduled for release on 29 March 2024.

The picturesque settings of Black Deer (George Harrison)

The Independent is Black Deer festival’s exclusive news partner for the second consecutive year.

“Black Deer is one of the most culturally eclectic and rewarding festival experiences in the UK, and after a great first year together, we’re so pleased to be partnering again,” The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor said.

“Black Deer talks about being born from passion and built from experience, and that’s so obviously the case. We can’t wait to go back.”

Black Deer 2024 takes place from 14 to 16 June 2024 at Eridge Park in Kent.