Win VIP tickets to see Sheryl Crow at Black Deer Festival of Americana

The Independent readers can snag free tickets to see country superstar Sheryl Crow and other big country artists at this year’s Black Deer Festival of Americana.

All you need to do is sign up to our music newsletter to be in with a chance of getting your hands on a pair of VIP tickets.

The Independent is Black Deer festival’s exclusive news partner for the second consecutive year.

Set in picturesque Eridge Park in Kent, this year fans can expect a career-spanning set from Crow, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Also on the lineup are Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, British country duo The Shires, Irish folk band Villagers, Seastick Steve, Hermanos Gutierrez, Nottingham indie band Divorce, and Irish “western noir” artist Holly Macve.

Songwriting duo Prima Queen, Texan singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett and Michele Stodart, the latter from the Mercury Prize-shortlisted band The Magic Numbers, will also be performing at the three-day event.

To win one of five pairs of VIP tickets to Black Deer Festival of Americana, all you have to do is sign up to the Now Hear This newsletter by midnight on 30 May, in order to receive the latest edition on the morning of Friday 31 May.

There, you’ll find out how you can enter the competition. You can sign up to Now Hear This and all our other free newsletters here.