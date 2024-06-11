Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Black Keys’ drummer Patrick Carney has hinted that the band plan to disclose the reasons behind their shock tour cancellation last month.

The musician, 44, shared a brief post to X, formerly Twitter, writing: “We got f***ed. I’ll let you all know how so it doesn’t happen to you. Stay tuned.”

In May, the Ohio-formed rock duo cancelled the entirety of their International Players tour, which would have seen them play 31 dates around North America in support of their latest album, Ohio Players.

Announced in early April, the tour was scheduled to begin in September and included dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

However, tour dates were quietly wiped from the band’s website just weeks later, with an announcement shared from their social media accounts that they instead planned to bring an “exciting, intimate experience” for fans.

Tickets for the original dates would be refunded in full, while dates for the new shows have yet to be announced.

Last week, the band revealed they have split with their management team led by legendary entertainment executive Irving Azoff, former Ticketmaster CEO and longtime manager of the Eagles, after three years.

Azoff, who has also managed artists including Fleetwood Mac and Bon Jovi, confirmed the news to Variety, calling it an “amicable parting”.

The Black Keys recently debuted their documentary, This is a Film About the Black Keys, after premiering it at SXSW festival last month.

It explores the notorious historical tensions between Carney and his bandmate Dan Auerbach, with the latter commenting: “We’ve figured each other out, for the most part.

“We’re just two very opinionated, hard-headed people, trapped for eternity together.”

Ohio Players received mixed reviews from critics, although The Independent gave it four stars.

“If this record is anything to go by, though, The Black Keys are riding high on one of the most inspired spells of their career to date,” the review said.

“Gone is the jittery, fractious energy of their 2019 album Let’s Rock. And there is little of the paranoia that crept into their 2010 breakthrough Brothers.

“Instead, we find the duo romping lustily around the scuzz-laden ‘Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied)’ and paying playful homage to Seventies funk maestros Ohio Players on ‘Paper Crown’ – melting into Nineties rap with a little help from Lil Noid and Juicy J.”