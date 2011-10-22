Gwen Stefani ‘marries Blake Shelton in private chapel’ at his Oklahoma ranch
The Voice co-stars got engaged in October 2020
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton mock their relationship in ‘hilarious’ Super Bowl ad
After six years together, musicians Gwen Stafani and Blake Shelton have married in a private ceremony at the “God’s Country” singer’s Oklahoma ranch, reports say.
The ceremony reportedly took place on Saturday, a month after 51-year-old Stefani sparked rumours by wearing a wedding band on her left hand.
According to Page Six, Shelton built a small chapel at his property especially for the event.
The Voice co-stars got engaged in October 2020. Both singers posted a picture announcing the happy news at the time. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” Shelton wrote.
The two stars met as judges on the singing show. After Shelton separated from his ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two started dating.
The pair have recorded a number of duets together, including “Nobody But You”, “Happy Anywhere” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.
“Nobody But You” also won a CMT Music Award in 2020.
The Independent has contacted the pair’s representatives for comment.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies