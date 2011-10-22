Gwen Stefani ‘marries Blake Shelton in private chapel’ at his Oklahoma ranch

After six years together, musicians Gwen Stafani and Blake Shelton have married in a private ceremony at the “God’s Country” singer’s Oklahoma ranch, reports say.

The ceremony reportedly took place on Saturday, a month after 51-year-old Stefani sparked rumours by wearing a wedding band on her left hand.

According to Page Six, Shelton built a small chapel at his property especially for the event.

The Voice co-stars got engaged in October 2020. Both singers posted a picture announcing the happy news at the time. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” Shelton wrote.

The two stars met as judges on the singing show. After Shelton separated from his ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two started dating.

The pair have recorded a number of duets together, including “Nobody But You”, “Happy Anywhere” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

“Nobody But You” also won a CMT Music Award in 2020.

The Independent has contacted the pair’s representatives for comment.