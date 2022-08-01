Blink-182: Tom DeLonge hints that he’s rejoined the band
The co-frontman left Blink-182 in 2015 to spend more time with his family
Tom DeLonge has hinted that he might have rejoined Blink-182.
The co-frontman, who left the band in 2015 to spend more time with family, recently posted a throwback photo of the band captioned with Blink-182’s tag.
DeLonge also updated his Instagram bio to say: “I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)”.
The bio does not mention ex-project Box Car Racer however, which seems to suggest that he’s only putting current projects in his description.
The news comes after Matt Skiba, who replaced DeLonge in 2015, said that he wasn’t sure if he was still part of the band.
Replying to a fan on Instagram, who was questioning why there was no “Blink content” on Skiba’s profile, he said: “Your guess is as good as mine.”
“Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see…” he continued in the comments.
The pop-punk group have released two albums since Skiba joined the band, with their last show together in 2020.
Blink-182’s last performance however (October 2021), did not include Skiba and was completed by Kevin Gruft, from band Escape the Fate.
The Independent has contacted DeLonge and Blink-182’s representatives for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies