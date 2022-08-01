Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom DeLonge has hinted that he might have rejoined Blink-182.

The co-frontman, who left the band in 2015 to spend more time with family, recently posted a throwback photo of the band captioned with Blink-182’s tag.

DeLonge also updated his Instagram bio to say: “I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)”.

The bio does not mention ex-project Box Car Racer however, which seems to suggest that he’s only putting current projects in his description.

The news comes after Matt Skiba, who replaced DeLonge in 2015, said that he wasn’t sure if he was still part of the band.

Replying to a fan on Instagram, who was questioning why there was no “Blink content” on Skiba’s profile, he said: “Your guess is as good as mine.”

“Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see…” he continued in the comments.

The pop-punk group have released two albums since Skiba joined the band, with their last show together in 2020.

Blink-182’s last performance however (October 2021), did not include Skiba and was completed by Kevin Gruft, from band Escape the Fate.

The Independent has contacted DeLonge and Blink-182’s representatives for comment.