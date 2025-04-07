Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies aged 70: ‘He was the heartbeat of Blondie’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged following a “private battle with cancer”, the band have said in a statement. He was 70 years old.

Burke was recruited by Blondie co-founders Debbie Harry and Chris Stein shortly after they formed the new wave band in 1975.

He was credited for keeping the group together after Stein and Harry considered disbanding following the departure of original bassist Fred Smith to Television, and remained with them for his entire career.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” Blondie said in the statement shared from their social media accounts.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.”

“His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie.”

open image in gallery Gary Valentine, Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke pictured together in 1975 ( Chris Stein )

The group continued: “A self proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist’, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world.

“His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched.”

“As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke,” they said signing off, “Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family.”

Born in New Jersey in 1954, Burke would recall one of his earliest memories was playing his father’s drum kit to the music of the Four Seasons. He began drumming in the local drum and bugle corp before playing at the famous New York club CBGB as a teenager.

Aged 14, he performed at Carnegie Hall with his band The Total Environment as part of a battle of the bands contest.

After joining Blondie, he had a significant impact on the band’s development when he recruited his friend Gary Valentine to join as a bassist, as well as by convincing Harry and Stein to keep going.

open image in gallery Clem Burke pictured with Blondie bandmates Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in 2010 ( Getty )

During Blondie's 15-year hiatus from 1982 to 1997, Burke developed a hugely successful drumming career alongside the American punk band The Ramones under the name Elvis Ramone, was the regular drummer for The Romantics between 1990 and 2004 and played for the likes of Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend and Eurythmics.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 alongside his Blondie bandmates.

“We always straddled that line between the underground and then a larger ambition to make hit singles that were universal,” he told MixDown Magazine last year.

“I always appreciated drummers like Hal Blaine (Phil Spector’s favourite session drummer) and Earl Palmer (Little Richard, Fats Domino, Frank Sinatra) who were consummate studio musicians and had the kind of musicality and versatility that I aspired to. I wanted to be able to contribute to the song rather than detract.”

open image in gallery Clem Burke performing with Blondie in 2014 ( Getty )

He later added: “I don’t know what I would be doing if I wasn’t playing. Drumming has just always been there. Being in a band has just always been my social life from a very early age.

“I like being in the studio and on stage. I don’t feel inhibited when I’m there. I enjoy it. These are places that I like to be.”

In 2023, he called for drumming to be included in the national curriculum after research found that playing as little as 90 minutes a week could improve the quality of life for autistic children.

Speaking in a 2018 documentary about his life, titled My View, Burke said: “For me, drums were a means to an end that enabled me to have a career in the music business. It was about being a rock ’n’ roll star.

“I feel like the drums have kind of chosen me. My dad was a drummer so it’s probably in my DNA somewhere.”

A number of fellow musicians and famous admirers paid tribute to Burke.

"Condolences and love. Thank you for the music, Clem," BBC Radio presenter Lauren Laverne wrote.

Fashion designer Zak Posen added: "Sending love to Debbie his family, the Blondie family. An iconic drummer, a true rock ‘n roll savant, your rhythm lives on. Thank you for the magic."

British musician Skin, lead singer of rock band Skunk Anansie, added: "This is so sad, sorry sorry, Clem was pure magic."

Burke is survived by his wife, Ellen Burke.