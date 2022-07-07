Blondie release previously unheard demo of ‘Go Through It’

The track from Autoamercian was originally named ‘I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer’

Megan Graye
Thursday 07 July 2022 14:37
Comments
<p>Blondie in 1977: Deborah Harry and co would in time conquer all before them</p>

Blondie in 1977: Deborah Harry and co would in time conquer all before them

(Getty)

Blondie have released a previously unheard version of “Go Through It” from their 1980 album Autoamerican.

The early demo was originally called “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer” and has been shared ahead of the release for the band’s new box set Against the Odds: 1974-1982.

The track, which was produced and written by Chris Stein, features the original words sung by Debbie Harry.

“Now she tells me/ Please, Please, Please, Please/ When she said/ Please do it for me” Harry originally sings in the first verse.

It’s fascinating to hear her elongate these old words to fit the familiar melody and for Blondie fans, the release provides a great opportunity to observe the band figuring out where the song would eventually go.

Recommended

The demo’s simplification is endearing: while the it misses the distinctive brass that usually signals we’re about to “Go Through it”, the space creates room for the percussion to shine.

You can listen to the newly released demo here.

In a previous statement on the box set, Harry said: “I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveller. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

Guitarist Chris Stein agreed: “Some of this stuff is like early sketches; the old tape machines are like primitive notebooks. The trickiest thing for me was always about getting the melodies out of my head into reality and the changes that would happen along the way.

“I am hopeful that this project will provide a glimpse into the ‘process’ and some of the journey that the songs took from idea to final form,” he added.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Against the Odds is out on 22 August and features 124 tracks, including 36 previously unheard releases.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in