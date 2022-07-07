Blondie release previously unheard demo of ‘Go Through It’

Blondie have released a previously unheard version of “Go Through It” from their 1980 album Autoamerican.

The early demo was originally called “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer” and has been shared ahead of the release for the band’s new box set Against the Odds: 1974-1982.

The track, which was produced and written by Chris Stein, features the original words sung by Debbie Harry.

“Now she tells me/ Please, Please, Please, Please/ When she said/ Please do it for me” Harry originally sings in the first verse.

It’s fascinating to hear her elongate these old words to fit the familiar melody and for Blondie fans, the release provides a great opportunity to observe the band figuring out where the song would eventually go.

The demo’s simplification is endearing: while the it misses the distinctive brass that usually signals we’re about to “Go Through it”, the space creates room for the percussion to shine.

You can listen to the newly released demo here.

In a previous statement on the box set, Harry said: “I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveller. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

Guitarist Chris Stein agreed: “Some of this stuff is like early sketches; the old tape machines are like primitive notebooks. The trickiest thing for me was always about getting the melodies out of my head into reality and the changes that would happen along the way.

“I am hopeful that this project will provide a glimpse into the ‘process’ and some of the journey that the songs took from idea to final form,” he added.

Against the Odds is out on 22 August and features 124 tracks, including 36 previously unheard releases.