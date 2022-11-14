The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Blur to play first headline show in eight years at Wembley in 2023
‘We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,’ said Damon Albarn
Blur will play at Wembley Stadium next July, marking the band’s first headline show since 2015.
The event will see Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree come together to perform in the band’s first ever Wembley Stadium performance.
They will be joined on the line-up by British rapper slowthai, Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and electro-pop duo Jockstrap.
Damon Albarn said of the reunion: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”
Alex James added: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on 8 July that room will be Wembley Stadium.”
After their debut album Leisure in 1991, Blur had five successive UK number one albums – Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003).
Along with Oasis, Suede and Pulp, the band defined the Britpop movement of the Nineties, and over the years have collected 10 NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.
The band’s most recent album, The Magic Whip, was released in 2015. Read The Independent’s review here.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18 November at 10am GMT. Visit Ticketmaster for more information.
