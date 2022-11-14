Blur to play first headline show in eight years at Wembley in 2023

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blur will play at Wembley Stadium next July, marking the band’s first headline show since 2015.

The event will see Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree come together to perform in the band’s first ever Wembley Stadium performance.

They will be joined on the line-up by British rapper slowthai, Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and electro-pop duo Jockstrap.

Damon Albarn said of the reunion: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Alex James added: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on 8 July that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

After their debut album Leisure in 1991, Blur had five successive UK number one albums – Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003).

Along with Oasis, Suede and Pulp, the band defined the Britpop movement of the Nineties, and over the years have collected 10 NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.

Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn (Getty)

The band’s most recent album, The Magic Whip, was released in 2015. Read The Independent’s review here.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18 November at 10am GMT. Visit Ticketmaster for more information.