Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Blur at Wembley 2023: How to get tickets

‘We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,’ said Damon Albarn

Ellie Harrison,Megan Graye
Tuesday 15 November 2022 11:39
Comments
Billie Eilish invites Damon Albarn on stage during Coachella performance

Blur will play at Wembley Stadium next July, marking the band’s first headline show since 2015.

The event will see Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree come together to perform in the band’s first ever Wembley Stadium performance.

They will be joined on the line-up by British rapper slowthai, Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and electro-pop duo Jockstrap.

Damon Albarn said of the reunion: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Alex James added: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on 8 July that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Recommended

After their debut album Leisure in 1991, Blur had five successive UK number one albums – Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999) and Think Tank (2003).

Along with Oasis, Suede and Pulp, the band defined the Britpop movement of the Nineties, and over the years have collected 10 NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.

Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn

(Getty)

The band’s most recent album, The Magic Whip, was released in 2015. Read The Independent’s review here.

How to get tickets:

Recommended

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 18 November at 10am GMT.

You can access them here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in