My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar found dead aged 44 in Tennessee home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bob Bryar, the former drummer for My Chemical Romance, has been found dead aged 44.

Bryar’s body was found in his Tennessee home on Tuesday (26 November) two days before Thanksgiving.

According to TMZ, law enforcement suspect no foul play given that his belongings, including music equipment and weapons, were untouched.

The musician’s body was described as “badly decomposed” by the outlet.

Animal Control reportedly arrived at the house after the body was discovered and removed two dogs from the residence.

According to reports, Bryar was last seen alive on 4 November. His cause of death remains under investigation.

Byar was a member of the rock band from 2004 to 2010, replacing drummer Matt Pelisser shortly after the band released their album 2004 Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

He played drums on all of My Chemical Romance’s biggest hits including 2006’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”.

Bob Bryar and Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance in 2006 ( Getty Images )

The Chicago-born drummer exited the group in 2010 before the release of Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, which he did contribute to.

At the time, My Chemical Romance issued a statement describing Bryar’s decision as “painful”.

“As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways. This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly,” the statement read.

“We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours and expect you all to do the same.”

In addition to Bryar, My Chemical Romance was comprised of Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro, and Mikey Way.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

After working with other bands throughout the years, Bryar announced his retirement from the music industry in 2014. He went into a career of real estate and worked with a number of dog rescue charities and sanctuaries.

In 2023, Bryar opened up on Twitter that he suffered severely from mental health issues.

On social media, fans have paid tribute to the late musician, recalling his immense skill and genre-shaping tenure with My Chemical Romance.