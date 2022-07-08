Bob Dylan’s one-off ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ record sells for £1.5m
The one-of-a-kind record features a unique studio version of the track recorded in 2021
A one-off recording of Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind’’ has been sold at auction for almost £1.5m.
The winning bid exceeded estimations with the original sale price predicted between £600,000 and £1m.
The auction took place at Christie’s in London, where the record sold for a total of £1,482,000.
The 10-inch disc was the first studio recording Dylan has done of the single since the track was written and originally released in 1962.
The new version of the song was recorded in 2021 by Grammy award winner T Bone Burnett, who’s worked with Dylan throughout the years.
He told BBC News that they got the recording in just one take, adding: “It felt holy.”
The original “Blowin’ in the Wind” was known as a protest song and featured on Dylan’s 1963 album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.
The new version of the song has been recorded alongside a full band who played live in the studio while Dylan sang.
Christie’s confirmed the record is the only one to ever be distributed: “No other versions of this recording will be released or sold.”
Burnett has said that this is because Dylan’s work is “equivalent to an oil painting”.
The one-off keepsake was crafted in March from a combination of vinyl and CD materials, which Burnett said creates “the pinnacle of sound”.
Although not an accessible price for most, Dylan fans were given the chance to listen to the record on a £30,000 record player at Christie’s before it went to auction.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies