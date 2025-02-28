Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Dylan has mystified fans after his Instagram account shared a 2016 video of Machine Gun Kelly performing at a record store in Orlando, Florida.

The legendary singer-songwriter’s social media page has largely been populated by updates on his live shows or clips from old movies.

However, on Wednesday evening (26 February), Dylan – or the person who runs his account – sent out the clip of MGK, real name Colson Baker, performing an acoustic set with his band at the Park Ave CDs store.

Dylan, 83, did not share a caption alongside the clip.

The Cleveland rapper/singer has since expressed his astonishment at the post, adding that it was “so cool” and that he was “so grateful” for the unusual acknowledgement.

Others were similarly delighted by the post, with fellow artist Mod Sun writing: “This is my favourite thing that’s ever happened on the internet.”

“Bob probably thought this was Timothée Chalamet so he reposted it,” another joked, while one fan suggested: “Mom, Bob Dylan has the iPad again.”

Pitchfork speculated as to whether Chalamet might have introduced Dylan, whom he plays in the Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown, to MGK’s music.

Chalamet has emulated the rapper during a number of skits on Saturday Night Live, including when he dressed up as pop singer Troye Sivan in 2023, where he referred to himself as “a moisturised Machine Gun Kelly”.

Dylan has been more active on social media of late. In November, he praised Australian musician Nick Cave after seeing him perform live in Paris, singling out his song “Joy”.

In September, meanwhile, he left fans scratching their heads as his account posted: “Happy Birthday Mary Jo! See you in Frankfort.”

The post prompted many to search for any meaning behind the post, including the identity of the mysterious Mary Jo and the reason behind Dylan’s apparent visit to Frankfurt.

Chalamet is up for a Best Actor Oscar this weekend for his portrayal of Dylan in A Complete Unknown, up against fellow stars including Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes.

The biopic is one of the most-nominated films of the year, also up for Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Monica Barbara), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Edward Norton).

The Academy Awards take place this Sunday on 2 March.