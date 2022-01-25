Bob Dylan sells his entire recording catalogue to Sony

Bob Dylan has sold his entire recording catalogue to Sony Music Entertainment.

The music company announced the acquisition of the 80-year-old singer’s back catalogue of recorded music for an undisclosed amount on Monday (24 January).

The deal was worth between £111m and £148m, Variety reported, although the number was not confirmed.

Sony also reportedly owns the rights to Dylan’s “multiple future new releases.”

The “Like A Rolling Stone” singer first signed Sony’s Columbia Records in 1961.

“Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership,” Rob Stringer, Sony Music Group’s chairman, said in a statement.

“Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivalled genius,” he added. “The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family.”

File: Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award in 2009 (Getty Images)

“Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong,” Dylan said.

The agreement, which was concluded by Sony in July 2021, comprises everything Dylan has ever released since 1962.

In other news, the 11-time Grammy-winning singer has plans to continue touring extensively.

Dylan announced on Monday a string of new dates for a tour in the US that will kick off on 3 March in Phoenix, Arizona and wrap up on 14 April in Oklahoma city.

This tour is a part of a worldwide run slated to continue onto 2024.