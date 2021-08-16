Bob Dylan sued for allegedly abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965.

In court papers filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court last week (13 August), the plaintiff alleged that she was plied with drugs and alcohol before Dylan, real name Robert Allen Zimmerman, abused her at his Chelsea Apartment and the Chelsea Hotel on multiple occasions.

The woman is alleging assault, battery, false imprisonment as well as infliction of emotional distress, Page Six reports.

The lawsuit reportedly goes on to allege that Dylan, “over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff”, which it claims was “part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her.

A spokesperson for Dylan told The Independent: “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

The lawsuit also claims that Dylan established the connection to “lower [the alleged victim’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day”.

The alleged victim also claims that the abuse caused depression, humility and anxiety which “are of a permanent and lasting natures and have incapacitated plaintiff from attending her regular activities.”

The papers were filed at the court on behalf of the alleged victim on the eve of the closure of the New York Child Victims Act “look back” window. The act allowed victims of childhood abuse to file lawsuits against their alleged attackers – regardless of how old the claims were.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.