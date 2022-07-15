Jump to content
How to get Bob Dylan tickets for the 2022 Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour this October

The US folk and rock singer will play nine UK shows in support of his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Friday 15 July 2022 08:58
<p>The 81-year-old singer will perform four shows at The London Palladium as well as other venues </p>

The 81-year-old singer will perform four shows at The London Palladium as well as other venues

(Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images)

Bob Dylan is set to play nine UK shows in October 2022 as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour with tickets going on sale this morning (July 15).

The UK show dates mark the 81-year-old singer’s first appearance in the UK in more than five years.

Four shows will take place across four nights at the London Palladium before Dylan visits Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham for arena shows. He will close the UK leg with two nights in Glasgow.

The concerts will take place between Wednesday 19 October and Monday 31 October, with tickets going on sale on Friday 15 July.

The tour follows his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which hit number one in the UK charts upon its release.

Dylan has already played 74 US dates as part of the worlwide tour, drawing upon his popular back catalogue, as well as songs from his new album.

All the shows so far have been non-phone events, with the audience required to lock their phones in a Yondr bag for the duration of the performance. This rule appears to also be in place for the singer’s UK shows.

How to get tickets to Bob Dylan’s UK tour

Tickets for the UK leg of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour are available from Friday 15 July at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Where to see Bob Dylan on tour in 2022

