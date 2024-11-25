Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bob Geldof has responded after British pop star Ed Sheeran said he had changed his stance on Band Aid charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”.

Last week, Sheeran shared a statement telling followers that he had not been asked to have his vocals featured on a new mix of the song, originally released in 1984, and would have declined if he had been, as his “understanding of the narrative” associated with its charity efforts had changed.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter featured on the 2014 version of the track, which endeavoured to raise funds for ebola relief efforts. Over the years, the song has been criticised for what many percieve to be a “white saviour” attitude that perpetuates harmful stereotypes about Africa.

Posting to Instagram Stories, Sheeran also shared a statement by Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG, who accused the campaign of “[dehumanising] Africans and [destroying] our pride and identity in the name of ‘charity’”.

“My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals,” Sheeran wrote.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by [Fuse ODG]. This is just my personal stance. I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times,Geldof, 73, defended the song’s legacy of fundraising to support those in need.

“This little pop song has kept millions of people alive,” he said, listing the work the charity does including education and healthcare. “Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal? Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy?”

He continued: “No abstract theory regardless of how sincerely held should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality. There are 600 million hungry people in the world — 300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other but it is not. We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.”

In his post, Fuse ODG announced his own song, “We Know It’s Christmas”, as he wrote: “Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.

“By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership discouraging meaningful engagement.”

Fuse said his mission has been to “reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism”.

He concluded: “Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

Geldof has previously hit back at claims he has a “white saviour complex” over his charity singles as well as his 1985 Live Aid concert.

During an appearance on Times Radio in February this year, he dismissed the critique as “the greatest load of b****cks ever”.

“If there was a famine in Italy and someone reacts and they’re white, are they a white saviour?” he asked. “Are the only people allowed to react to an African famine Black?”

He added: “This is a nonsensical, absolutely dismissive argument. It is. I think it’s rubbish.”