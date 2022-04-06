Fifties teen idol Bobby Rydell died from non-Covid related pneumonia complications on Tuesday (5 April) at Philadelphia’s Jefferson Hospital, his spokesperson confirmed. The “Wildwood Days” singer was 79.

Remembered for hits including “Volare” and “Swinging School”, Rydell also appeared in the 1963 movie Bye Bye Birdie with Dick Van Dyke and Ann-Margret.

In a tribute to his friend, fellow Philadelphia native and legendary radio performer Gerald Joseph “Jerry” Blavat remembered Rydell as someone who “told the best stories, did the best impersonations, and was the nicest guy”.

“Out of all the kids [from that era], [Rydell] had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer,” Blavat added.

Rydell High School in the Broadway musical and subsequent Seventies film adaptation was named after the singer as a tribute to his era-defining star power.

Rydell had called the decision to name the Philadelphia school where the iconic romantic-comedy was set a “total honour”.

Rydell, whose real name is Robert Louis Ridarelli, was born in Philadelphia on 26 April, 1942. The American pop star’s death came just days before his 80th birthday.

He began playing the drums at the age of six, and started performing professionally in local nightclubs the following year.

After he won a US television talent show Paul Whiteman’s TV Teen Club, Rydell began a three-year stint singing with the show’s on-air crew. He was also performing with local bands including Rocco and the Saints, with fellow South Philly resident, friend, and trumpeter Frankie Avalon.

Over his 60-year career, Rydell has hit the Billboard Hot 100 charts 34 times with “Wild Ones” peaking at No 2 in 1960 – a year after Rydell signed with Philadelphia’s Cameo Records.

His rendition of “Volare”, which was released in 1961, climbed to the No 4 position on the charts.

The same year, he also became the youngest performer to headline New York’s famous Copacabana nightclub.

In his 2016 memoir, titled Bobby Rydell: Teen Idol on the Rock: A Tale of Second Chances, Rydell opened up about suffering from alcoholism for a brief period after his first wife Camille Quattrone Ridarelli died from breast cancer in 2003.

The singer underwent liver and kidney transplants in 2012 over his struggles with alcohol abuse.

Ridarelli and Rydell shared two children – Jennifer and Robert – together.

After his first wife’s death, Rydell married Linda Hoffman in 2009.

In an interview with Morning Call in 2016, Rydell reflected on his legacy, saying he was “happy and blessed” to be able to do what he loved over his life.

“It’s going to be six decades since, my God, 1959, when I had my first hit record. And I’m so happy and blessed that I’m able to do, once again, what I truly love. And it’s been my life, once again, since like seven years old.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.