Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jon Bon Jovi says he’s “grateful to this day” to Taylor Swift for encouraging Prince William to join them onstage for a rendition of his signature 1986 hit, “Livin’ on a Prayer”.

The unlikely trio performed the song at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace on 26 November 2013, and footage of the moment has regularly gone viral ever since.

Follow live updates and reactions to Swift’s new album here.

Speaking to The Independent, Bon Jovi paid tribute to Swift for bringing the three of them together.

“It was all her,” he said. “She literally grabbed him by the arm and ran up on stage, and they both knew the words and sang along.

“I give her kudos and I’m grateful to this day because, you know, there’s the future king of England with the biggest pop star in the world singing one of your songs. It’s a great memory.”

The Independent’s interview with Jon Bon Jovi will be published in full this Sunday (21 April).

Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and Prince William on stage at Kensington Palace in London in 2013 ( Getty Images )

In 2021, Prince William recalled the night in an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk podcast.

“I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing,’” said the Prince of Wales.

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.’”

“I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ song, I wake up, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on the stage singing “Livin’ on a Prayer” when I don’t even know the words?’

“But the Centrepoint young guys and girls were there all loving it and cheering away. So I thought, ‘Well, if they’re enjoying it, then the night is for them. So sod it. I can’t be the doofus who’s going to ruin it for everyone.’ And so I desperately try and remember some of the words and sing as hard as I can.

“Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast.”

Taylor Swift released her latest album The Tortured Poets Society earlier today, and it has already broken the record for the album with the most Spotify streams in a single day.

Follow live updates and reactions to Swift’s new album here.