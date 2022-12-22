Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson shares amusing response to ‘nepo baby’ label

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bono’s daughter actor Eve Hewson has taken a lighthearted approach to the “nepo baby” conversation.

Much has been said about the children of celebrities and the privilege that may come with generational fame.

The debate was most recently reignited after Vulture published an exhaustive guide to the Hollywood “nepo-verse”.

Responding to the discourse in a series of tweets, Hewson proudly embraced herself as the child of a celebrity.

“Gonna get Nepo Baby tattooed on my a**,” she joked.

“2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby,” the Bad Sisters star wrote in a subsequent post, before following up with: “Wait s***, I thought this was my Notes app.”

Before long, Hewson excitedly shared a clip of the article, announcing: “I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT’S STILL 2022.”

She then suggested that “all the Nepo babies unite and dress up as giant babies for Halloween”, in reference to the story’s cover image.

Hewson, 31, is the second eldest child of Bono, the Irish singer-songwriter and former U2 frontman, and his wife, the activist Ali Hewson. The couple also share daughter Jordan, 33; singer son Elijah, 23; and son John, 21.

Behind Her Eyes star Hewson joins singer Lily Allen (daughter of actor Keith Allen) and Ice Cube’s actor son O’Shea Jackson, as the latest to have weighed in on the matter.

Zoë Kravitz (daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet) and Madonna’s musician and model daughter Lourdes Leon have previously defended themselves amid the discourse.