Brandy says she’s ‘following doctors’ orders’ after reports of a seizure

‘To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,’ Brandy wrote

Tom Murray
Wednesday 12 October 2022 23:53
Brandy attends the 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on August 29, 2019 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Brandy attends the 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on August 29, 2019 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Brandy thanked fans for their support after reportedly suffering a seizure and being taken to hospital.

Reports broke on Wednesday (12 October) afternoon that the singer had possibly suffered a seizure, though, neither she nor her representatives have confirmed what happened.

Hours later, Brandy posted a statement on Twitter saying she was “following doctors’ orders”.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” the 43-year-old wrote.

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

The Independent has contacted Brandy’s representatives for comment.

TMZ first reported, citing sources, that Brandy had suffered a possible seizure and was taken to a local hospital.

Emergency Medical Service sources reportedly told the publication that they received a call from Brandy’s home at noon.

“The Boy Is Mine” singer was previously hospitalized in June 2017 after falling ill on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles.

“The stress of all of the travelling and working so incessantly has exhausted her,” Brandy’s publicist, Courtney Barnes, said in a statement at the time. “She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

