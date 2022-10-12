Brandy says she’s ‘following doctors’ orders’ after reports of a seizure

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brandy thanked fans for their support after reportedly suffering a seizure and being taken to hospital.

Reports broke on Wednesday (12 October) afternoon that the singer had possibly suffered a seizure, though, neither she nor her representatives have confirmed what happened.

Hours later, Brandy posted a statement on Twitter saying she was “following doctors’ orders”.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” the 43-year-old wrote.

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

The Independent has contacted Brandy’s representatives for comment.

TMZ first reported, citing sources, that Brandy had suffered a possible seizure and was taken to a local hospital.

Emergency Medical Service sources reportedly told the publication that they received a call from Brandy’s home at noon.

“The Boy Is Mine” singer was previously hospitalized in June 2017 after falling ill on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles.

“The stress of all of the travelling and working so incessantly has exhausted her,” Brandy’s publicist, Courtney Barnes, said in a statement at the time. “She will be relaxing for the next few days.”