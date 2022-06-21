Brett Tuggle death: Fleetwood Mac musician dies aged 70
Musician is being remembered as ‘loved by everyone that ever met him’
Fleetwood Mac’s former keyboardist Brett Tuggle has died from cancer at the age of 70.
The musician died on 19 June, his family confirmed.
Tuggle’s son Matt told Rolling Stone: “He was loved by his family so much. His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness.
“He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life.”
Tuggle played with Fleetwood Mac for two decades during their reunion era, touring with them from 1997 to 2017. He had first become associated with the group in 1992 when he worked with Mick Fleetwood’s side project the Zoo.
Last year, Fleetwood Mac’s singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham introduced Tuggle to the crowd at a Washington DC show, saying: “This guy is a master.
“He is a superb keyboardist, bassist, guitarist, singer. And he also brings so much clarity and integrity. There’s no way in the world we could do this [show] without him.
“We’ve never been able to do it without him, nor could we in the future. We love him to death.”
Tuggle was also a founding member of the David Lee Roth Band in the 1980s, and he co-wrote Roth’s 1988 hit song “Just Like Paradise”.
Across his career, he played with Rick Springfield, Jimmy Page, David Coverdale, John Kay & Steppenwolf, Styx’s Tommy Shaw, Mitch Ryder, and the Detroit Wheels.
Bassist Billy Sheehan paid tribute to Tuggle on Twitter, writing: “Brett Tuggle – truly the ‘secret weapon’ of the Eat ‘Em & Smile band and tour. Loved by everyone that ever met him, and gifted with supreme talent – Rest in Peace. We will never forget you.”
Springfield posted: “Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit.”
Coverdale added: “Sad news…Just heard…A delightful man who worked with Coverdale Page then Restless Heart…My love & respect to his family, friends & fans…A Sad day, indeed…”
Tuggle is survived by his son Matt and daughter Michelle.
