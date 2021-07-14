Queen fans have offered messages of support to Brian May after many of his “precious” belongings were destroyed in flooding.

The guitarist lives in Kensington, west London, and returned home on Tuesday (13 July) to scenes of “devastation” following an intense period of flash flooding over Monday (12 July) night.

In a video shared on Instagram, May said that he “didn’t know where to start really” as he showed his waterlogged house covered in sewage, with his belongings, including black and white childhood photographs, strewn across the floor.

“After a nice day at The Royal Holloway College, we came back to horror in our house,” he wrote. “The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow – which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

“It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we have been invaded, desecrated.”

He continued: “I’m devastated – this stuff is only ‘things’ – but it feels like Back to the Future when the photograph fades. Feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out.”

The 73-year-old said in a second post that he blamed the local council, as well as “selfish basement-building b******s” who he said had contributed to the flooding by disrupting drainage.

A spokesperson for Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council disputed the latter claims, telling Sky News: “Our priority is to make sure residents who have been affected by last night’s flooding have the help they need.

“Overnight we have placed 120 residents in emergency hotel accommodation and are making emergency repairs this morning.”

May was inundated with messages on Instagram, with one follower commenting: “This is so terrible, so sorry, Brian and Anita.”

Another tweet read: “I’m so sorry this happened. I know how precious photos are. Hopefully they can be restored.”

“Oh Brian, I’m so sorry,” another fan wrote. “I hope some things are salvageable in the end. You and Anita are safe though and that’s most important as much as it hurts to see precious things destroyed.”