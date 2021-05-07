Brian May says that he is “fit and ready to go” after nearly dying in 2020.

The Queen guitarist suffered a number of serious health issues last year, later admitting that he was “very near death” after having a heart attack and his stomach exploded.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (7 May), May said that he is planning to get back to making music in the near future and will be heading to the recording studio with Queen’s current frontman Adam Lambert soon, as well as touring.

“We keep in touch but we’ll be out on the road this time next year, that’s the plan,” he said.

“We took the plunge and postponed for another year but we’ll be ready – I’m fit, I’m ready to go.”

May previously revealed that his heart attack was a result of an arterial disease, which left him baffled.

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen?” he said. “At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

Following the heart attack, the 73-year-old was left “crawling around the house on my hands and knees”.