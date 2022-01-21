The director of a new documentary about Brian Wilson was convinced he’d failed after struggling to get the notoriously reticent musician to open up.

In an interview with The Times, both Wilson, Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine and director Brent Wilson (no relation), spoke about the Beach Boy star’s life and work.

Both Fine and Brent Wilson discussed how they managed to get Wilson to provide lengthier answers than the one-word responses he is typically known for.

“The third time, we filmed at his house and it was absolutely terrible,” Brent Wilson said. “I was going to fail. I would never work again. I was making a film about Brian Wilson and Brian Wilson wasn’t talking.”

He added: “There were plenty of days when we had nothing, but after a while I realised that Brian grew up with two brothers, he’s been in a band his whole life, and he’s someone who likes being with the guys. It started to work when he just hung out with Jason.”

Fine suggested he was able to relate to Wilson because he grew up in the world the musician captured in his music, in southern California during the Seventies and Eighties.

“I loved the beach, but I also felt alienated from that culture and spent a lot of time in my room,” he said. “I related to Brian as someone from the same background and I think that helped.”

In the same interview, Wilson offered brief answers on his drug use, and the influence “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes had on him.

Brian Wilson: The Promised Land is out in cinemas now.