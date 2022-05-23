Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst walks off stage after two songs during Houston show

Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes unexpectedly walked off stage during a Houston show on Sunday (22 May).

The rock band is currently on tour, with their next show expected to be in New Orleans tonight (23 May).

After performing only two songs – “Dance and Sing” and “Lover I Don’t Have to Love” – the band’s frontman reportedly left the stage.

According to Jezebel’s Caitlin Cruz, following Oberst’s exit, the remaining bandmembers stayed behind to play additional songs while the crowd sang karaoke.

“This is a disaster and I appreciate the attempt at triage but Jesus,” she wrote, alongside video footage on Twitter.

Cruz further shared an email from the concert’s venue, that read: “Due to unexpected circumstances, Bright Eyes was unable to perform at White Oak Music Hall and the show has been officially cancelled.”

It added: “We will refund the full value of your ticket and parking pass.”

Social Media screenshots (Twitter/Reddit)

Additionally, attendees from earlier concerts have shared on social media their observations of strange behaviour exhibited by the lead singer.

One Cleveland fan claimed on Reddit that “Oberst was scolding the audience for clapping during the quiet part before the end of ‘Ladder Song’”.

Another wrote: “Conor didn’t know what song they were playing when they first came out and it took him a minute to get ready. He forgot a bunch of lines in ‘Believe in Symmetry’.” They added that “he seemed overwhelmed and miserable”.

Bright Eyes has not yet publicly addressed the Houston show’s events.

The Independent has reached out to Oberst’s representatives for comment.