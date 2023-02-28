Brighton Pride fans disappointed over Black Eyed Peas announcement

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brighton Pride’s announcement that the Black Eyed Peas will headline this year’s event has been met with uproar from fans.

Much of the criticism is aimed at the fact that the US group performed in Qatar last year, with many feeling this makes their booking at Pride inappropriate.

Steps, Melanie C, Zara Larsson, Dylan and Jax Jones will also play over the weekend, which takes place in the seaside city on 5 and 6 August.

According to the announcement, over 100 more LGBTQ+ artists will also play across the weekend.

“The Black Eyed Peas, a band that played at the Qatar World Cup, a country which openly discriminates against LGBTQ+ people, headlining @PrideBrighton? Seriously? What great allies to the community. What a disappointment,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “A month early for April Fool’s. C’mon, Brighton Pride, you can do better than BEP, still got plenty months left to get a decent headliner.”

“Can we get a refund?” questioned another.

“I don't think I have EVER seen a more random Pride booking than Black Eyed Peas at Brighton this year,” another said. “Like... WHO woke up and thought ‘Y'know who would be great?’ and came to THAT decision.”

“Black Eyed Peas headlining Brighton Pride without Fergie is like them announcing Selena Gomez and the Scene but it’s just the Scene,” tweeted journalist Harrison Brocklehurst.

Some claimed that their reactions to the announcement by the official Pride Brighton Twitter account were being hidden from view.

“I don’t know what part of @PrideBrighton’s hypocrisy is worse, having [a] main headliner act who performed in Qatar (despite Pride’s boycott), or that Pride are censoring LGBT voices by hiding the comments expressing disappointment…” wrote one disappointed fan.

Meanwhile another said: “Why has my comment been hidden? Why are you silencing queer voices? I’ll keep commenting until you reply.”

The Independent has contacted Brighton Pride for an official comment.