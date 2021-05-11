The Brit Award 2021 nominations have been announced, with women dominating in the prestigious Album of the Year category.

Leading this year’s nominations are Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks, with three nods each.

Parks has already had an impressive 12 months, during which she released her critically acclaimed debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams.

Dua Lipa is fresh off her success at the Grammy Awards, where she won Best Pop Vocal album for 2020’s Future Nostalgia, while Celeste achieved a No 1 this year for her debut, Not Your Muse.

The nominations mark the first time in Brit Awards history that four out of five of the Album of the Year nominees are women.

See the full list of nominations below:

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne LaHavas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Rising Star

Griff

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Single

“Don’t Need Love” – 220 Kid and Gracie

“Rain” – Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith

“Physical” – Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Ain’t It Different” – Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy

“Head and Heart” – Joel Corry ft MNEK

“Lighter” – Nathan Dawe ft KSI

“Secrets” – Regard and Raye

“Rover” – Simba ft DTG

“Don’t Rush” Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste –Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

HAIM

Run the Jewels

The Brit Awards take place on 11 May