Brit Awards 2021 nominations: Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Little Mix and AJ Tracey among nominated artists
Nominations mark first time in history that four out of five Album of the Year nominees are women
The Brit Award 2021 nominations have been announced, with women dominating in the prestigious Album of the Year category.
Leading this year’s nominations are Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks, with three nods each.
Parks has already had an impressive 12 months, during which she released her critically acclaimed debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams.
Dua Lipa is fresh off her success at the Grammy Awards, where she won Best Pop Vocal album for 2020’s Future Nostalgia, while Celeste achieved a No 1 this year for her debut, Not Your Muse.
The nominations mark the first time in Brit Awards history that four out of five of the Album of the Year nominees are women.
See the full list of nominations below:
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne LaHavas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Rising Star
Griff
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British Single
“Don’t Need Love” – 220 Kid and Gracie
“Rain” – Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith
“Physical” – Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
“Ain’t It Different” – Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy
“Head and Heart” – Joel Corry ft MNEK
“Lighter” – Nathan Dawe ft KSI
“Secrets” – Regard and Raye
“Rover” – Simba ft DTG
“Don’t Rush” Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste –Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
HAIM
Run the Jewels
The Brit Awards take place on 11 May
