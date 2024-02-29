Brit Awards 2024: The full list of nominations, from Song of the Year to Album of the Year
Organisers said they would attempt to improve on last year’s ceremony, after both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year categories failed to include a single female artist
The 2024 Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London this weekend (Saturday 2 March), where some of the biggest names in pop will be honoured for their achievements over the past year.
This year’s nominations for the annual music awards show were unveiled during a broadcast on Wednesday (24 January).
There was some tension surrounding how diverse the awards categories would be, following a row in 2023 when it emerged that both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year nominees were all male – two years after the Brits introduced genderless categories.
RAYE, who split with her former label Polydor after claiming she was being blocked from releasing new music, received critical acclaim for her independently released debut, My 21st Century Blues, which hit No 2 on the UK albums chart and was later shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.
The 26-year-old was nominated for the Brit Awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and both the R&B and pop categories.
She also has two songs up for Song of the Year: “Prada” with producer Cassö and hip hop collective D-Block Europe, and “Escapism” with rapper 070 Shake.
With seven nominations, she beat a record that was previously jointly held by Gorillaz, Craig David and Robbie Williams, who had each been nominated for six awards in a single year.
In a video message, RAYE alluded to the drama of the past few years as she thanked her fans for their support.
“This time a year ago, as far as the industry was concerned I was down and out,” she said, adding that it was “incredible” to be up for seven Brit Awards.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Across the board, representation from women in most categories has significantly improved. More than half of the Song of the Year and Artist of the Year nominees featured female artists, while four out of five nominees for Best New Artist were women.
The Group of the Year and International Group of the Year categories had zero female acts. However, it was a triumph for Mercury Prize 2023 nominees (and 2014 winners) Young Fathers, who received three nominations, including for Album of the Year, for their fourth record, Heavy Heavy.
There was also a showing for R&B singers after the genre was split away from its previous category, where it was joined with Pop. The five nominees are Cleo Sol, Jorja Smith, Mahalia, RAYE, and British music collective SAULT.
At a press screening to reveal the nominations, musician Yolanda Brown, the chair of the UK Record Labels Association, said the organisation was “so proud” of this year’s nominations, while remarking that further change could still be needed.
“It’s important that we listen, that we consult, and that we learn,” she said, acknowledging last year’s row over the all-male category nominations.
Calling the Brits a “work in progress”, she said she was “so pleased” to say that this year’s nominations showed the awards body was making “good strides forward”.
See the full list of nominations for the 2024 Brit Awards below.
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”
Cassio, Raye, D-Block, “Prada”
Central Cee, “Let Go”
Dave, Central Cee, “Sprinter”
Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night Away”
Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed”
J Hus, Drake, “Who Told You”
Kenya Grace, “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi, “Wish You the Best”
PinkPantheress, “Boys a Liar”
RAYE, 070 Shake, “Escapism”
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry, “Dancing is Healing”
Stormzy, Debbie, “Firebabe”
Switch Disco, Ella Henderson, “React”
Venbee, Goddard, “Messy in Heaven”
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Group of the Year
Chase & Status
Headie One and K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative / Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Hip Hop / Rap / Grime
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For”
David Kushner, “Daylight”
Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”
Jazzy, “Giving Me”
Libianca, “People”
Meghan Trainor, “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”
Oliver Tree, Robin Schulz, “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”
Peggy Gou, “(It Goes Like) Na Na Na”
Rema, “Calm Down”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Tate McCrae, “Greedy”
Tyla, “Water”
Album of the Year
Blur, The Ballad of Darren
J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz, No Thank You
RAYE, My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy
The Brit Awards 2024 take place at the O2 Arena in London on 2 March.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies