Inflo has been named as the winner of Producer of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022, making him the first Black artist to receive the prize.

The record producer and songwriter, real name Dean Josiah Cover, has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Adele, Little Simz and Michael Kiwanuka.

He is also behind the alternative group Sault, whose fourth album was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize last year.

Inflo said that as “the first Black music producer to ever win a Brit for best producer, I feel honoured to be a part of change”.

“All the Black producers before me, I’m in awe and have studied you. I am you,” he continued.

“Thank you for both paving the way and for your integral contribution to British music.”

After producing The Kooks’ 2014 album Listen, Inflo received acclaim for his work as co-producer and co-writer for Kiwanuka’s critically praised second record, Love and Hate, in 2016.

The duo worked together again on Kiwanuka’s self-titled third album, which won the Mercury Prize a year after its release in 2020. He also produced Simz’s award-winning Grey Area in 2019, and her 2021 follow-up Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which was named as The Independent’s album of the year.

Little Simz receives the 'MOBO Best Female Artist" award (Getty Images)

He is also among the producers credited on Adele’s record-breaking comeback album, 30, which is up for Album of the Year at the Brit Awards, alongside Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

“As a producer, Inflo is a breath of fresh air to an artist trying to find their own voice,” Kiwanuka said in a statement.

“He helps you find what it is you want to say, and always puts his stamp on the work which always elevates the music.”

“Flo is a true creative in every sense of the word. Music is in his DNA. He really loves, lives and breathes this. There is no one more deserving of this award,” Simz said.

Inflo will be presented with his award during the red carpet show on 8 February at the O2 Arena in London.

This year’s ceremony is the first to scrap traditional gender categories, and will instead award prizes including Artist of the Year and Best Group.

Additional reporting by Press Association