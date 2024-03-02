Brit Awards winners 2024: The full list of victorious artists and albums
Keep up with the winners as and when they are announced at the ceremony
The 2024 Brit Awards ceremony are underway at the O2 Arena in London, where some of the biggest names in music will be honoured for their achievements over this past year.
On Saturday night (2 March), Dua Lipa, Layton Williams, and Ellie Goulding were among the stars who made their way to the arena for the British ceremony.
You can find a full list of the best dressed celebrities here and follow along with all the latest updates from the event at The Independent’s live blog here.
This year’s Brits are presented by first-time hosts Maya Jama and Clara Amfo, with performances by Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, RAYE, newcomer Tate McRae, and electronic music duo Jungle.
RAYE leads the pack this evening, continuing a tremendous year after splitting with her former label in 2021 and releasing her critically acclaimed debut album My 21st Century Blues in 2023.
The 26-year-old holds a record-breaking seven nominations, including for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and in both the R&B and pop categories. Other nominees tonight include Lewis Capaldi, Little Simz, and Arlo Parks.
The Independent will list winners live as and when they are announced.
See the full list of winners for the 2024 Brit Awards below:
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”
Cassio, Raye, D-Block, “Prada”
Central Cee, “Let Go”
Dave, Central Cee, “Sprinter”
Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night Away”
Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed”
J Hus, Drake, “Who Told You”
Kenya Grace, “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi, “Wish You the Best”
PinkPantheress, “Boys a Liar”
RAYE, 070 Shake, “Escapism”
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry, “Dancing is Healing”
Stormzy, Debbie, “Firebabe”
Switch Disco, Ella Henderson, “React”
Venbee, Goddard, “Messy in Heaven”
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Group of the Year
Chase & Status
Headie One and K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative / Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Hip Hop / Rap / Grime
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For”
David Kushner, “Daylight”
Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”
Jazzy, “Giving Me”
Libianca, “People”
Meghan Trainor, “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”
Oliver Tree, Robin Schulz, “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”
Peggy Gou, “(It Goes Like) Na Na Na”
Rema, “Calm Down”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Tate McCrae, “Greedy”
Tyla, “Water”
Album of the Year
Blur, The Ballad of Darren
J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz, No Thank You
RAYE, My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy
