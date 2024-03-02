Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2024 Brit Awards ceremony are underway at the O2 Arena in London, where some of the biggest names in music will be honoured for their achievements over this past year.

On Saturday night (2 March), Dua Lipa, Layton Williams, and Ellie Goulding were among the stars who made their way to the arena for the British ceremony.

You can find a full list of the best dressed celebrities here and follow along with all the latest updates from the event at The Independent’s live blog here.

This year’s Brits are presented by first-time hosts Maya Jama and Clara Amfo, with performances by Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, RAYE, newcomer Tate McRae, and electronic music duo Jungle.

RAYE leads the pack this evening, continuing a tremendous year after splitting with her former label in 2021 and releasing her critically acclaimed debut album My 21st Century Blues in 2023.

The 26-year-old holds a record-breaking seven nominations, including for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and in both the R&B and pop categories. Other nominees tonight include Lewis Capaldi, Little Simz, and Arlo Parks.

The Independent will list winners live as and when they are announced.

Top left clockwise: 2024 Brit nominees RAYE, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Central Cee, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo (Getty)

See the full list of winners for the 2024 Brit Awards below:

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”

Cassio, Raye, D-Block, “Prada”

Central Cee, “Let Go”

Dave, Central Cee, “Sprinter”

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night Away”

Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed”

J Hus, Drake, “Who Told You”

Kenya Grace, “Strangers”

Lewis Capaldi, “Wish You the Best”

PinkPantheress, “Boys a Liar”

RAYE, 070 Shake, “Escapism”

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry, “Dancing is Healing”

Stormzy, Debbie, “Firebabe”

Switch Disco, Ella Henderson, “React”

Venbee, Goddard, “Messy in Heaven”

Dua Lipa is a Brit Awards favourite

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice on stage at an awards show in 2023 (Getty Images)

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Jessie Ware is up for Artist of the Year (Supplied)

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One and K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Young Fathers won the Mercury Prize 2023 with their album, ‘Heavy Heavy’, and are now up for gongs at the Brit Awards (Getty Images)

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Boygenius (Getty Images for Coachella)

Alternative / Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Blur are up for Best Rock Act (AP)

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Becky Hill at the 2023 Brit Awards (Getty)

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

Jorja Smith at the 2020 BRIT Awards (Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Charli XCX (Getty Images)

Hip Hop / Rap / Grime

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

British rapper Little Simz received multiple nominations this year (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Brit nominee Taylor Swift (Getty Images for The Recording A)

International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For”

David Kushner, “Daylight”

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Jazzy, “Giving Me”

Libianca, “People”

Meghan Trainor, “Made You Look”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”

Oliver Tree, Robin Schulz, “Miss You”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Peggy Gou, “(It Goes Like) Na Na Na”

Rema, “Calm Down”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Tate McCrae, “Greedy”

Tyla, “Water”

Libianca is up for International Song of the Year (Getty Images for BET)

Album of the Year

Blur, The Ballad of Darren

J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz, No Thank You

RAYE, My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy