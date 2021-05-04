Britney Spears has opened up about a new documentary effort to chronicle her life and career.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life,” Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday (3 May). “What can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticise the media and then do the same thing.”

The singer is likely referring to the BBC's new documentary, The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, which was released on Saturday via the BBC's streaming service.

It follows The New York Times' Framing Britney Spears film, which came out in February and explores the toll fame and the media took on Spears's life and career.

The BBC film also features interviews with people the filmmakers claim are on “both sides of the issue”, including Perez Hilton, makeup artist Billy Brasfield and choreographer Brian Friedman.

“I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative,” she continued. “Why highlight the most negative and traumatising times in my life from forever ago?”

Back in March, the singer commented on the Framing Britney Spears documentary, writing on Instagram that she “didn’t watch the documentary, but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and, well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Since 2008, Spears’s affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship that allowed her father, Jamie, to oversee her financial affairs as well as her personal life.

While he no longer oversees her personal life due to health reasons, he continues to manage her estate, despite her telling a judge that she wants him removed from the role.

Last week, Spears asked to personally address a Los Angeles court to talk about the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years. A judge scheduled a June date to hear from her.