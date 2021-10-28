Britney Spears says she is being sent scripts for biopics of her life that aren’t “even true”.

On Wednesday (27 October), Spears explained the situation in an Instagram video captioned: “Just saying.”

Speaking in a fake British accent, Spears said: “You know, what’s really puzzling to me is all these people are starting to send me all these scripts for my own life but none of these scripts are even true.

“Aren’t I supposed to play the role in my own life?”

She then discussed comments made by Madonna earlier this month, in which the “Vogue” singer said she had read scripts for biopics about her own life and chose to write her own after finding them to be “hideous superficial crap”.

“Madonna also went on Jimmy Fallon as well and she said people are sending her scripts about the movies about her life and the scripts aren’t even true. What are they thinking?”

Spears continued: “The more I think about it, I’m 39, Madonna’s 60. I’m not dead, what are they thinking?”

Spears and Madonna collaborated on the 2003 song “Me Against the Music”, with Madonna revealing last month that she had recently called Spears to “check in on her” amid her bid to end her conservatorship.

Spears’s father Jamie was removed as her conservator after 13 years last month, following allegations that he had been illegally spying on his daughter.

A decision on the future of Spears’s conservatorship will be heard in November.