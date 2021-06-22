Britney Spears’ boyfriend reportedly helping ‘boost her confidence’ for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.

According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge.

“Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”

The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which Spears is expected to address the court directly.

The conservatorship was put into place in 2008 amid growing concerns for the singer’s mental health.

“Britney is feeling anxious but prepared going into the hearing,” the source also said. “People see her as this world-renowned pop star who commands the stage, but she is actually a shy person in real life, so she’s a bit nervous to face the judge.”

Additional news around how Spears feels about her conservatorship came to light on Tuesday (22 June). According to a New York Times report, the singer denounced the conservatorship as “oppressive and controlling”.

The New York Times report cited confidential court records it obtained, that Spears “expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known”.

According to the newspaper, Spears – who has overall refrained from making public statements about the situation – once told a court investigator she wanted the conservatorship to end as soon as possible.

“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” the court investigator reportedly wrote in a 2016 report.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

According to the paper, the investigator wrote that Spears “is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll”.

Spears’s father James, who was largely in charge of the conservatorship over the years and now share that authority with an estate management firm, has called the group conspiracy theorists, and says those who shout #FreeBritney don’t understand the totality of the situation.