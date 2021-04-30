Britney Spears’s choreographer Brian Friedman has claimed that it’s “impossible” to get in touch with the singer.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday morning (30 April), the dancer discussed the conservatorship that Spears has been under since 2008, saying he believes it was “put in place for good reasons in the beginning” but that “things have definitely changed now and she has grown a lot”.

He said: “In my opinion, if she’s able to perform on stage and do a show and make all this money, she should be rewarded the basic luxuries of life like driving a car, having a phone to call your friends, being able to be in a room alone with someone like me.”

Friedman, who collaborated with Spears on her “Toxic” music video, added: “I haven’t been in a room alone with her since the early 2000s. It’s virtually impossible [to get in contact with her] and we’ve worked together since. There’s always someone around and you don’t really get to have that intimate, personal friend time, like we used to. She deserves that. She deserves to make her decisions for her personal life.”

Referring to Spears’s next court hearing and the fact that she will speak at it herself, Friedman said: “I want to see the sparkle she had when we were first working together… There was definitely a wall that was put up and I don’t believe it’s a wall she put up. It was just this barrier that was created because of the conservatorship.”

Friedman features in the new BBC documentary, The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, which arrives on iPlayer on Saturday (1 May).

Since 2008, Spears’s affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship that allowed her father, Jamie, to oversee her financial affairs as well as her personal life.

While he no longer oversees her personal life due to health reasons, he continues to manage her estate, despite her telling a judge that she wants him removed from the role.

The battle between Spears and members of her family over the conservatorship was recently explored in the documentary, Framing Britney Spears.