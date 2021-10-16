Britney Spears is celebrating Christmas early this year, she has revealed, in an emotional post that addresses recent events surrounding her conservatorship.

The pop star is preparing for another hearing that will decide whether she can be released from the legal arrangement that has controlled her business and personal affairs for the last 13 years.

In September, her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship by a Los Angeles judge.

I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in… and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake,” Britney Spears admitted in a new Instagram post, which showed a photo of a decorated Christmas tree.

“For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end… and it never did! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me,” she continued.

“The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy! And I have to drive by an elementary school… the kids are a big deal… but so am I! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do.... it's like they want me to do something crazy!

“So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame!”

Spears said she began feeling fearful after she got the keys to her car for the first time four months ago, after 13 years of being unable to drive herself.

“I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years,” she wrote. “I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country.”

She then explained that she was celebrating Christmas “way early this year... because why not?!”

“I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea,” she said, “and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past... so I might have to do things a little differently from now on!”

She added: “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!”

Spears suggested that she plans on staying away from the music industry while she continues to process the events of the past 13 years, noting at the same time that it is “all I’ve ever known my whole life”.

“Which is why this is so very confusing for me,” she said. “Anyway … God bless you all.”