Britney Spears has shared a letter she received from two members of US Congress congratulating her on her “historic victories” in regards to her conservatorship battle.

The singer last year won the legal fight to have her controversial conservatorship terminated after more than a decade.

On Wednesday (16 February) Spears shared the letter, which invited her to meet with congressmen and share her story further.

In the letter, it was made it clear that Spears was in no way obligated to attend, but felt that by sharing her experiences she might empower others.

Underneath the photo, Spears wrote, “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

She continued: “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.”

“I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all. I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!” she added.

The Instagram post comes three months after a judge overturned her involuntary conservatorship.

Spears concluded the note by saying: “I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on.

“In the mean time [sic], thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House.”