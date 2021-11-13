Britney Spears has called the end of her conservatorship the “best day ever” as her fans celebrated wildly in the streets of Los Angeles.

The emotional pop star took to Instagram to celebrate a judge’s ruling that gave her back control of her personal and financial life for the first time since 2008.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!,” wrote Spears as she used the hashtag “#FreedBritney” for the first time.

“Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

Ms Spears, 39, was not present for the hearing, either in person or remotely.

Judge Brenda J Penny brought an end to the controversial conservatorship, which the singer has lived under for 13 years, at a hearing in California on Friday

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” said Judge Penny.

The ruling was celebrated by scores of the singer’s fans who had gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Confetti flew and the singer’s supporters cheered and sang along to her hit Stronger, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Moments after the judge’s decision was made, the singer’s fiance, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram and posted a solid pink square, accompanied by the caption “FREEDOM.”

“History was made today. Britney is Free!” Mr Asghari wrote.

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after Jamie Spears petitioned the court to control over his daughter’s personal life and finances.

Mr Spears pointed to her public mental health struggles as a reason for it, and the temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.