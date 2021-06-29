Britney Spears speaks out in message about her ‘hope’ as she says she still has ‘more to share’

Britney Spears has said that she has “more to share” as she posted a message of “hope” days after her explosive court testimony about her conservatorship.

Last week, the “Baby One More Time” singer appeared in court for the first time, expressing her desire to end her conservatorship. You can read her full testimony here.

On Monday (28 June), the pop star took to Instagram to share a video of her vacationing in Maui.

Captioning the video “Maui part 2”, the 39-year-old singer wrote: “Well damn … I did it again !!!! Maui part 2 !!!!! This footage is more current though … from YESTERDAY !!! I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun.

Spears continued: “Here’s me playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean!!!! More to come… more to share… more to dream… more to hope for… and many more to pray for!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui!!!”

Appearing in court to discuss her conservatorship last week, Spears claimed she should be able to sue her conservators for telling her “we can’t let you have your money and go to Maui on your vacations”.

According to People, Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari travelled to Maui last week.

In her lengthy statement given on Wednesday (23 June), Spears spoke about wanting to end her conservatorship without being medically evaluated.

At one point she claimed she was forced to take lithium after she publicly announced that she was taking a break from live performances.

“It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than five months. I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything,” she said.

She also explained that her team allegedly did not want her to get pregnant with another child.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.”