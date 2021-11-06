Britney Spears’s former business manager has denied any involvement in the alleged bugging of the singer’s home.

In September, a new documentary claimed that Britney’s father Jamie was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.

Jamie says that his daughter was aware of the recordings.

Now, Lou Taylor, who runs the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group that was involved in running Britney’s conservatorship until August 2020, has publicly claimed that she was not involved in the alleged surveillance operation or controlling her medical treatment.

TMZ reports that her business partner, Robin Greenhill, submitted a declaration claiming: “No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms Spears’s bedroom… No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms Spears’s medical treatment.”

Taylor has also reportedly filed legal documents against Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who says he believes the “Toxic” singer’s money was mishandled.

Rosengart had asked to see Tri Star’s accounting covering her last 13 years of involvement in Britney’s conservatorship, which Taylor has reportedly objected to on the basis that the company submitted regular accounts while working on the legal guardianship.

They say that the company submitted a complete set of records containing more than 16,000 files when they stopped representing Spears.

Rosengart, however, argues that Britney was at a financial disadvantage during her conservatorship as “her own lawyer at the time didn’t protect her or her money”.

The Independent has contacted Britney’s representatives for comment.

Britney is currently amid an ongoing legal battle to end her conservatorship, with Jamie this week filing a request to end the guardianship immediately.