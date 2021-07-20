Britney Spears’s new lawyer has declared that he is working “aggressively” to remove her father Jamie from her conservatorship.

Last week, judge Brenda Penny gave the pop star permission to choose a new attorney to represent her for the first time since 2008.

The decision followed after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down.

Appointed in Ingham’s place was Matthew Rosengart, whose firm has previously represented celebrities including Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (19 July), Rosengart said that he was working to move things forward for the singer and thanked Spears’s fans for their support.

"First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength," Rosengart said, in a video circulated on Twitter.

“I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears’s fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming.”

He continued: “Finally and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter… my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

Giving her explosive testimony in court last month, Spears claimed that her father “should be in jail” for not doing “a goddamn thing” to improve her situation.

However, a week later the judge denied Spears’ request to remove Jamie from her guardianship.

Jamie said in a statement that he is “sorry to see his daughter in so much pain,” adding that he “loves his daughter and misses her very much”.

He also denied having power over his daughter’s personal affairs for nearly two years, and filed documents asking the court to investigate “serious allegations regarding forced labour, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights”.