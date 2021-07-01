Dionne Warwick has shared a video message of support for Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Last week, Spears appeared in court for the first time to request that her conservatorship come to an end, claiming that her family should be “in jail” for their treatment of her. You can read her full statement here.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday (30 June), Warwick, 80, said that her “heart goes out to Britney Spears” and that the felt the “Toxic” pop star’s pain.

“How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring? Thirteen years of bondage - this is exactly what it is,” Warwick said.

"Do you realise the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy? Remembering all the words to the songs she has to sing, the combination of the dances she has to do, getting up at the crack of dawn to do exercise… What is it that we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself? How fair is that?”

The “I Say A Little Prayer” singer continued: “Bondage is not something 2021 should even recognise. Give her back her rights, give her back her life. Set her free.”

Many other celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and Piers Morgan, have publicly supported the singer following her hearing.

Spears’s father Jamie told the court in a statement he was “sorry” to hear how his daughter was suffering.

”He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read. “Mr Spears loves his daughter very much.”

On Thursday (1 July), Spears’s battle to end her conservatorship faced another setback after judge Brenda Penny denied the singer’s request to remove her father from the conservatorship.

Additional reporting by Press Association.