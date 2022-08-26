Fans celebrate Britney Spears and Elton John’s collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have reacted to Britney Spears’ and Elton John’s newly released song “Hold me Closer”.

The song, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released today (26 August) and has already gone to No 1 on the UK and US iTunes chart.

The release marks Spears’ first single in six years, and the first we’ve heard of new music since her conservatorship ended.

Tweeting the news, Spears said: “Okie dokie … My first song in six years! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!”

“I’m kinda overwhelmed… It’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning that my space is valuable and precious,” Spears continued.

Fans have been loving the song, flooding social media with praise for both Spears and the new track.

“#HoldMeCloser is here! Two pop masters have come together to turn Elton’s classic into the perfect tranquil late summer bop. Is there anything better than Brit’s signature vocals and riffs?” said 2000s Pop Music Podcast Right Back At Ya!

“I just heard #HoldMeCloser for the first time. Britney you sound so beautiful and I am so proud of you, your fans will be with you ‘100’ and ALWAYS!” tweeted Britney community fan account Britney Stan .

While another fan said: “Hold Me Closer represents Britney joining Elton John at a moment when she’s with no confidence, but he took her hand and showed that she is actually ready to take her place back.”

The singer, who recently deleted her Instagram page, also commented on her own tweet sharing the news adding: “I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared.”

Spears appears to be referring to her recent release from her conservatorship which was governed by her father, Jamie Spears.

John announced the single news on his Instagram page by sharing a split image of the two artists as children.

“Hold Me Closer” is one of many recent collaborations from John, ensuring his constant place in the charts.

Songs featuring the likes of Years and Years, Dua Lipa and emerging alt band Yard Act have been among recent projects.

In an interview, John said he hoped the collaboration with Spears would “help restore her confidence in herself”.

You can listen to “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears now.