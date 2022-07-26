Britney Spears records new version of Elton John hit with singer at ‘secret’ session

Britney Spears has reportedly recorded a new version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with him at a “super-secret” recording session in Los Angeles last week.

On Monday (25 July), it was reported that Spears, 40, and John, 75, met at a music studio in Beverly Hills to put a new spin on his 1972 hit.

The track is being produced by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt and is scheduled for release by Universal Music next month, according to Page Six’s report.

The duet was “Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan,” Page Six reported, citing an industry insider.

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,” the source told the publication, adding that Spears and John have already “played it for people at their record label and everybody is freaking out”.

Watt has previously worked with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Pearl Jam.

“It is so good,” they reportedly said, adding that the duet is touted to be “the song of the summer”.

The new single will be Spears’s first since being freed from the conservatorship that has controlled her life for over over a decade. In November 2021, a judge ruled that the singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

Spears’s fans tweeted their excitement over news of this possible collaboration, with one person noting it’s the perfect comeback song for the “Toxic” hitmaker since “she’s tiny and a dancer”.

Another person wrote: “The way I’m praying to the Gods above that #tinydancer is true, that [Elton John] and [Britney Spears] are duetting”.

Earlier this month, Spears shared a video of herself singing her 1998 hit “Baby One More Time” with altered lyrics.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari at her home in LA on 9 June (Instagram/@britneyspears)

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” Spears wrote on Instagram on 15 July, alongside the footage, in which she sings acapella and gives her lyrics an explicit do-over, belting out: “Give me a f****** sign, hit me baby one more time.”

Spears’ last album Glory, which was released in 2016, was praised by critics and fans. At the time, Glory became Spears’ highest-charting album since her 2007 comeback album, Blackout.

Spears recently married long-time partner Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles.