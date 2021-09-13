Britney Spears and long-term partner Sam Asghari are engaged, the 39-year-old pop star announced in a video on Instagram on Monday.

In the video the “Toxic” singer is seen showing off a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness”. It also shows Spears winking, kissing and smiling at her fiancé and answering “yes!” when he asks if she likes the ring.

She captioned the post: “I can’t f****** believe it.”

Asghari also posted a photograph of Spears showing off her ring finger to the camera on his profile.

The couple first met in October 2016 on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video.

The news comes four days after the Mississippi-born singer’s father Jamie filed a court petition to end the conservatorship arrangement that has controlled the pop star’s finances and estate for more than a decade.

The four-carat diamond ring is engraved inside the band with “lioness” because that is Asghari’s nickname for Spears, the company Forever Diamonds NY said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the singer told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him in an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship.

Spears said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Spears can get legally married, but the conservatorship must approve this, as with other major life decisions she takes.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

Additiona reporting from agencies